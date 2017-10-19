Students Protest Against BAE Systems Presence At Recruitment Fair

A group of students from the University of Southampton are protesting the industrial partnership between the university and the UK based arms company, BAE Systems.

The protests are taking place throughout today and will continue tomorrow, during the recruitment fairs.

The group want to protest against the presence of weapons manufacturer, BAE Systems, who have been invited to recruit graduates to fill their engineering and software development roles.

petition has been launched to collect student signatures who also oppose this relationship between the university and BAE Systems.

One of the organisers of the protest, Max Perry, previously wrote on the topic of BAE recruitment, stating:

BAE are recruiting on campus at the same time as they profit from war overseas, and our university appears to have no issue with this. Other universities, on the other hand, have taken action: in 2013, Goldsmiths University banned all arms companies from their campus. Our university is collaborating with arms dealers, people who are currently profiting from the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and authoritarian states elsewhere in the world. I find that unacceptable and if you do too then please sign our petition.

For further information you can contact the group via 07930647227 or email baeoutofuos@gmail.com.