Last year's contestants. | Credit: ITV Studios

Want To Be On University Challenge?

By on News


2017’s contestants Credit: ITV Studios

Try-outs for the 2018 Southampton University Challenge team are now open.

The first round test will consist of answering 50 written questions to test general knowledge.

Participants who achieve the highest score will then be invited to partake in a second round of try-outs, which will be a Mastermind style oral quiz.

Based on the results of this round, five lucky individuals will be chosen to form the official team to represent our university next year. Four will make up the team members and one will be a reserve.

All students are eligible to represent the University of Southampton so long as they are enrolled to study until at least May 2018.

If you are interested in taking part then the schedule is below:

SUSU Meeting Room 1 (drop in anytime)
Monday 23rd, 11.00 – 14.00 and 16.00 – 18.00
Tuesday 24th 11.00 – 15.00
Wednesday 25th 12.00 – 14.00
Thursday 26th – 9.00 – 12.00 and 14.00 – 16.00
Friday 27th 12.00 – 17.00

Southampton General Hospital

TBA

If you want to keep up to date with the progress of team selections then you can like the Facebook page.

Also if you cannot make the try-outs but do wish to participate then contact p.goggin@soton.ac.uk.

