South Western Railway Looking to Introduce New Rail Services to Hampshire

South Western Railway have opened up a consultation ahead of introducing new rail services to their recently re-branded routes from December 2018, which could affect the frequency and time of services for some commuters on the network.

The proposed changes could slash services between the seaside resort of Weymouth and London Waterloo – a route that passes through both Southampton’s Central and Airport Parkway stations – though services between Southampton and Portsmouth could be increased to a half-hourly frequency.

Stations including Totton, Hinton Admiral and Sway stand at risk to lose their direct link to the capital altogether.

Of benefit to students based in Portswood is the likely improvement to services from St. Denys, with a regular half-hourly service to London proposed.

Journey times overall are expected to be reduced by six minutes, with ten-carriage trains the proposed format of each service.

The proposals link in with FirstGroup-MTR’s bid for the franchise last year, in which faster and more frequent journeys were put forward along with newer, better trains with increased seating availability.

The consultation period will run until December 22nd, and can be contributed via this link.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director for South Western Railway, said :