Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: South Western Railway

South Western Railway Looking to Introduce New Rail Services to Hampshire

0
By on News


South Western Railway have opened up a consultation ahead of introducing new rail services to their recently re-branded routes from December 2018, which could affect the frequency and time of services for some commuters on the network.

The proposed changes could slash services between the seaside resort of Weymouth and London Waterloo – a route that passes through both Southampton’s Central and Airport Parkway stations – though services between Southampton and Portsmouth could be increased to a half-hourly frequency.

Stations including Totton, Hinton Admiral and Sway stand at risk to lose their direct link to the capital altogether.

Of benefit to students based in Portswood is the likely improvement to services from St. Denys, with a regular half-hourly service to London proposed.

Journey times overall are expected to be reduced by six minutes, with ten-carriage trains the proposed format of each service.

The proposals link in with FirstGroup-MTR’s bid for the franchise last year, in which faster and more frequent journeys were put forward along with newer, better trains with increased seating availability.

The consultation period will run until December 22nd, and can be contributed via this link.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director for South Western Railway, said :

We really want to encourage as much feedback as possible on our proposals so that we can implement a timetable that truly meets the requirements of our passengers and the communities we serve.

Related posts:

  1. Petition Started to Extend Unilink Services to Ocean Village
  2. Unilink bus services NOT Running between Wessex Lane and Uni
  3. Hampshire Chief Constable Warns of Increasing Cuts to Police Funding
  4. Southampton Set To Benefit from £9bn Rail Investment
  5. Students and Staff Experience ‘Major Problems’ with Email Services
Tags:
avatar

Sport Editor at the Wessex Scene. Often found in the racing paddocks of the UK as a freelance national motorsport journalist or PR. Self-titled comedic genius, notorious wearer of Union-branded clothing.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply