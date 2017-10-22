Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Adam Lindley on CCTV at Liberty Point
Adam Lindley on CCTV at Liberty Point | Credit: Hampshire Police

Student Reported Missing From Liberty Point

0
By on News


A 23-year-old student, Adam Lindley, has been missing since he was last seen leaving Liberty Point Halls of Residence on October 14th.

CCTV from the Liberty Living owned halls complex on St Mary’s Road shows him leaving with his bike at about 11.40am. However, he was last seen in person by another student on the evening of the day before.

He was officially reported missing just after midnight today amid increasing worries about his welfare.

Adam Lindley
Adam Lindley | Credit: Hampshire Police

Adam Lindley is described as 6ft tall with blond hair. He was wearing a black hoody with white writing and black and white trainers the last time he was seen.

Authorities believe Lindley may have travelled to Lyndhurst in the New Forest with his light-coloured bike.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44170410251 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Related posts:

  1. Police Appeal for Information on Reported Rape in Southampton
  2. Police Appeal for Missing Former Southampton Student
  3. Missing Southampton Student Confirmed to Have Died After Plunging Into Sea
  4. Missing Southampton Student, Chi Chung Hong, Found
  5. Missing Dorset Climber Named As University of Southampton Student
Tags:
avatar

Related Stories

Leave A Reply