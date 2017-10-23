Students Invited To ‘Fast Track Your Feedback’ Student Forum

The University’s Student Communications team has organised a student forum tomorrow, where students will be able to raise concerns directly with the Vice-Chancellor and other senior members of university and SUSU Staff.

The event will take place tomorrow in Garden Court between 1pm and 3pm. Students attending are asked to register on the Eventbrite page, and can also join the event on Facebook.

Samuel Dedman (SUSU Vice President Education) and Jane Savidge (the University’s Executive Director for Student Experience) will be in attendance alongside the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Christopher Snowdon. There will also be the opportunity to speak to staff representing a number of university services.

A number of issues raised at previous student forums, including the introduction of a new work-shadowing scheme and providing additional support for nursing students, were resolved within four weeks of the event.

Refreshments will be served during the event, and attendees will have the opportunity to attend a tour of the new Hartley Library refurbishments after the forum concludes.