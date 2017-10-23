Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Life Sciencies Building
Credit: Alice Hearing

Students Invited To ‘Fast Track Your Feedback’ Student Forum

0
By on News


The University’s Student Communications team has organised a student forum tomorrow, where students will be able to raise concerns directly with the Vice-Chancellor and other senior members of university and SUSU Staff.

The event will take place tomorrow in Garden Court between 1pm and 3pm. Students attending are asked to register on the Eventbrite page, and can also join the event on Facebook.

Samuel Dedman (SUSU Vice President Education) and Jane Savidge (the University’s Executive Director for Student Experience) will be in attendance alongside the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Christopher Snowdon. There will also be the opportunity to speak to staff representing a number of university services.

A number of issues raised at previous student forums, including the introduction of a new work-shadowing scheme and providing additional support for nursing students, were resolved within four weeks of the event.

Refreshments will be served during the event, and attendees will have the opportunity to attend a tour of the new Hartley Library refurbishments after the forum concludes.

Related posts:

  1. Vice Chancellor To Email All Students To Clarify ‘Brexit’ Concerns
  2. Protesting Lecturers Change Sign-Holding Technique; Students Continue to Not Care
  3. Fast-track Love: RAG Speed Dating
  4. Fast-track Degree Proposal Not Welcomed By Universities
  5. SUSU Executive Officer Review: Open Forum LIVE BLOG
Tags:
avatar

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply