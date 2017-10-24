RAG Wins ‘Top RAG’ at Breast Cancer MegaRaid

University of Southampton’s RAG society was awarded ‘Top RAG’ last weekend during the annual Breast Cancer Now’s MegaRaid.

The MegaRaid takes place across London as a large scale bucket collection.

All RAG societies from Universities across the countries are invited to take part. They traveled to London on the Thursday evening, and got up at 5am on Friday morning to take up their locations in tube stations across the city for 12 hours.

Southampton RAG hold an impressive reputation for bucket collections, they have won the highest average collected per person for three years running and were crowned top RAG again this year for the third year running.

During this years raid, the Southampton RAG society raised an impressive total of £9,086.39

An individual volunteer at Southampton RAG, Anna Collingridge, 2nd year Population and Geography student, was awarded top fundraiser due to her individual collection total of £1,609.79

Southampton RAG President, Charlie Morris, commented on the success of the day: