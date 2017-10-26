Latest
Credit: Amy Picknell

Car Crash Next to Sainsbury’s in Portswood

A Black Renault Clio 2003 and White Audi A5 have just crashed at the traffic lights outside of Sainsbury’s on Portswood Road. 

Credit: Amy Picknell

It is believed that no passengers in either car have been seriously injured.

The incident is causing disruption for traffic all along Portswood Road.

Police have now arrived at the incident and are taking precautions to clear the scene.

It has been reported by an eye witness at the scene that a middle-aged man and his teenage son were present in the White Audi and four students, three male and one female were travelling in the Renault Clio.

If possible it would be advisable to find alternative routes to your destination at this time.

