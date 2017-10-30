2017 Christmas Light Switch On Details Announced

The University has announced the details of the 2017 Christmas Light Switch on event, which will take place on Highfield Campus on Tuesday 21 November.

Offering a chance for all to share in the festivities on campus, the annual event is popular with university staff and students as well as the wider community.

A festive market will be held at the event between 4 and 7pm in the evening.

Staff and students will receive email invites from University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Christopher Snowdon and SUSU President Flora Noble over the next few weeks.

Due to the high number of expected attendees, children are not allowed at this event. A separate event will be held for families on 11 December.

More information can be found on the University website.