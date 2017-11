As of 6 November, Hartley library will be accessible for 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Ever since a student vote in 2015, the library has continuously been open for 24 hours over the busy exam and deadline periods.

Hartley library will remain open until midnight, Friday 15 December. Students are encouraged to make the most of this time to complete deadlines and revise for end-of-term exams.