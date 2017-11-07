Upcoming Event: Humans of Displacement, Life Through The Lens

On this Friday (10th November) the society, Students for Global Health Southampton will be showcasing the work of professional photojournalist, Guy Smallman.

The event will take place at the Union Building in The Cube from 7-9pm.

The Student for Global Health Southampton society are hosting the event as part of Southampton Refugee Month. The photocollection will highlight the ongoing refugee crisis.

The starring photojournalist, Guy Smallman, is based in South London but his portfolio focuses mainly on Afghanistan. However the images also come from other countries including: Bolivia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico and Morocco.

There will be an opportunity to hear more about Guy Smallman’s experiences across the globe from the man himself since he will be attending the event also. Furthermore there will be a musical performance during the night, a raffle and the availability to purchase alcohol at the bar.

To attend the event you can purchase tickets from the SUSU box office for £2 or on the door for £3.50. All the proceeds will go to Everydayrefugeesfoundation.

You can follow the event on Facebook here.