VP Engagement, Dan Varley, Banned From Bars After Alleged Drinking Scandal

Dan Varley who has continued in his role as the VP Engagement officer from the last academic year has been banned from all the Union bars.

According to the Tab, his banning was a result of him instigating a 350 long Jägerbomb train in the Stag’s bar.

Allegedly, following the Jägerbomb train staff members reported him for being too rowdy. As a result a ban has been enforced on his attendance at the unions bar for an indefinite period of time.

However, according to our source this is not correct:

The jäger train wasn’t instigated by him, ordered by him or paid for by him. The jäger train simply happened to be at an event where he got too drunk and acted inappropriately.

This is not the first time staff members have complained about Dan Varley’s conduct. During the freshers period his behaviour was said to be rude and rowdy and one source stated that:

This was the last straw since he was already in trouble.

Several individuals have come forward and stated that the banning was not just the result of Varley’s behaviour to encourage drinking but also due to some of his recent actions on the night of the freshers rep awards.

During the night, it is believed that the Sabbatical Officer pulled down another individual’s trousers. Eye witnesses have also reported that Varley then moved his face towards the private area of that individual and that some onlookers have even captured photographic evidence of this occurring.

We are awaiting comment from Union President, Flora Noble, who has been asked to respond to the incident.