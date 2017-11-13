Latest
Credit: Alice Hearing

Watch the Vice-Chancellor’s All-Staff Address Live

By on News


University students and staff are invited to watch the Vice-Chancellor’s All-Staff Address this afternoon, in which further details will be announced about the next phase of the University’s 10 year plan.

Entitled The next phase of the 10-Year Plan: Shaping our University for the future, the event will take place between 2pm and 3pm this afternoon in the Senate Room Building 37.

During the event, Sir Christopher Snowdon will discuss the ‘opportunities and challenges facing the University’, and the steps that will need to be taken to achieve the university’s strategy for the years ahead.

Professor Sir Christopher Snowden | Credit: University of Southampton

Earlier this year, the University announced that it would launch a £300m public bond to provide long term funding for investment in facilities and infrastructure.

As the event is fully booked, staff and students are invited to watch the event live stream, or to attend one of the streaming events being organised by individual faculties.

