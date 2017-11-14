Southampton Student Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister

Clara-Pope Sutherland, a University of Southampton student, is appealing for help to find her sister, Gaia Pope.

Gaia, who is 19 years old, suffers from severe epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder. She did not have her medication, a coat or her phone when she went missing.

She went missing from Argyle Road in Swanage, Dorset on 7 November at 3.45pm, and was last seen by a family friend, Rosemary Dinch, at an address in Manor Gardens, Swanage at around 4pm. She was wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers.

Detectives from Dorset Police searched two properties in Swanage whilst investigating the case on Monday afternoon. A 19-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman from the Swanage area, both of whom are known to Gaia, were arrested by police on suspicion of murder, but have now been released while the investigations continue.

The search for Gaia in the Swanage area continued today, supported by the Coastguard and volunteer teams from Dorset Search and Rescue and Wessex 4×4.

In a statement released via Dorset Police, Gaia’s family expressed their thanks to all helping to find her:

The massive effort to find Gaia has been great comfort in what everyone will understand is a deeply worrying and scary experience for all who love Gaia so deeply. We understand that the police continue to investigate all possible scenarios, and we want to emphasise that the search for Gaia continues… Please understand that we want to keep social media to constructive and positive efforts to find Gaia and not to encourage uninformed speculation which can have a negative impact on the family and be a distraction… We are aware of the arrests that have taken place but want to emphasise that these must not put a stop to the search until or unless there is a definite conclusion. If anyone knows where Gaia is we beg you to let us know.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help fund the search for Gaia.

Anyone who sees Gaia, or has information on her whereabouts can contact Dorset Police by telephoning 101 and quoting incident number 14:108, or call 999 quoting reference 9179.