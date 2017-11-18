Latest
Credit: Clara Pope-Sutherland

Body Found In Search For Missing Girl – Gaia Pope

By on News


It has reported that a body has been discovered on land near Swanage whilst a search party was looking for missing teenager, Gaia Pope.

Dorest Police have stated they are ‘confident’ the body that has been found is that of 19-year-old, Gaia Pope, although the body is still yet to be formally identified.

The body was discovered earlier today at 3pm near a coastal path and field following the finding of clothing belonging to Gaia on Thursday.

The BBC have reported that the family have been notified and Gaia’s Mother, Ms Pope Weidemann, made a statement:

We are absolutely devastated and unable to put those feelings of loss into words. Our little bird has flown, but she will always be with us.

Since Gaia went missing on November 7th, many volunteers have helped search the local town. Police have now stated that assistance is no longer required but they are thankful for the public’s help.

Detectives have detained 71-year-old Rosemary Dinch, her 49-year-old son Paul Elsey, and her 19-year-old nephew, Nathan Elsey.

