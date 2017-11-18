Soton Jailbreak 2017 Live Blog

Team Con-Victory is Ours! just got ticket to Cyprus for tomorrow morning.
Team F.A.B are still in Heathrow and trying to get on a flight to Sydney but they need more funds.
SUSU TV’s team Running on Empty are trying to get to Uppsala (Sweden), while The Flying Scotsmen took a pretty great picture on their way to Scotland.
Eight-hour in update : team Running on Empty has taken the lead and is currently at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Team The Flying Scotsmen is in Newcastle and they are trying to get to Scotland.
Exciting update from The Lodgers: Ben and Chandler have fundraised for some tickets to… Morocco! They’re boarding their plane now.
Posted on here earlier, but in case you missed it, here’s link to the main donation page for jailbreaksoton2017: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/jailbreaksoton17
Let’s not forget that amidst all the drama and fun of fleeing Southampton, all 29 teams are helping raise money for great causes! So far, total donations add up to £5,782.44. With Santander promising to match every £ raised, that’s £11,546 raised so far!
Team Bart Scrapple Peas looking very suave on their ferry to Dunkirk!
Team ‘Running On Empty’ have just taken the lead! They are 816 miles away, over Danish airspace!
Team ‘The Freedom Fighters’ have just grabbed tickets to Nice! They’re off at 5.15! I wonder where they’ll go from there…
Bring us back some biscuits guys, you know that would be ‘nice’…
(I’m not even sorry for the bad pun!)
Update on Some Boys Are Evil: they have a flight from Heathrow to Dusseldorf (approximately 640 kilometres away from Southampton)!
Team Negan have just officially made our day here in Jailbreak HQ…
BREAKING: Report coming in that Tres Amigos have got a lift to Newcastle, courtesy of a Stag Do Party
TWO teams are now aboard ferries: ‘Team Dave and Lewis’ and ‘Team Unicorn Porn’.
This is going to be a seriously close competition!
CONGRATULATIONS TEAM NEGAN! They’ve just bagged tickets to Reykjavik courtesy of Easy Jet.
Team Onyva, composed of David Saudek and Imogen Mcasey, are en route from Heathrow to Gatwick, searching for cheaper flights
Team ‘The Flying Scotsman’ is still in the lead having got 335 miles away but with tickets being booked, and other teams close to buying them, it’s all to play for!
Team ‘Bart Scrapple Peas’ are currently in second place! (192 miles)
Team I’m A Student Get Me Out of Here are stuck in London trying to raise funds to fly to Monaco! Best of luck guys 😀
Dobruzhda have also headed to Heathrow (Terminal 2), but have now split up inside the Terminal in an effort to gain more donations
Dan Goje, one part of two man team Dobruzhda is going for a traditional approach to raise money:
2PM Update from the Jailbreak HQ here on campus – the Flying Scotsmen are still in the lead at 335 miles just past Leeds, but we’ve got some teams bound for planes to some seriously cool places!
Update from Some Boys Are Evil – getting cheap flights at Heathrow is proving a challenge so going to Gatwick as an alternative is being considered
To donate to any of the teams involved, whether Some Boys Are Evil are your favourite, or you’re gunning for Flying Scotsman, follow the link here: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/jailbreaksoton17
Our favourite tweet of the day so far from Team Unicorn Porn:
“Do food miles count? We’ve eaten enough snacks to win the challenge”
Afraid not guys….
Congratulations team Dave and Lewis! They’ve bagged a ferry trip from Britanny Ferries. They’ll be heading to Caen at 2.45!
Update from the Surge Radio team: they’re currently at Heathrow Terminal 2! If asking for room on leaving planes doesn’t work, they’re heading for the car park and asking for lifts. Good luck Xavier and Ben!
Will Hogan and Ben Pinkey of Stowaway Stags (wearing the hats) are booked for a flight to Luxembourg from Stansted later today. At Stansted they came across a few Jailbreak friends!
Team F.A.B. are currently at Heathrow trying to raise money to catch a flight across the world!
Congrats to our current winners, Tori and Charlie: the Flying Scotsmen managed to get a lift up the M1, and are currently somewhere outside Sheffield!
Here’s how progress is looking four hours in! We’ve got several teams waiting for flights and ferries (or fundraising for them), so our map will be getting bigger very soon.
Peter and Sharon having fun in Winchester! Aiming to get to Monaco, just a little way to go… Good luck Team I’m A Student, Get Me Out of Here!
Here’s how the teams’ progress is going three hours in – lots of people making a bid for London! We’ll be keeping you updated here, on our social media, and you can also follow the teams for yourself on the Lost website.
Breaking news – Team Running On Empty, SUSUTv’s team, have just been bought tickets to help them get to Oslo! Amazing news and amazing kindness from a complete stranger.
Team 21, Racing Strypes – Chloe, Isabella and Shaun are aiming for Hong Kong and are in Portsmouth at the moment!
Also rocking the stripes, George and Jack of Convictory Is Ours are hoping for South Africa, and they’re doing it all for MIND, a very important charity to them. They’re currently in London Waterloo, so it’s all very exciting!
Update: our three winning teams at the moment are
1.) Team 9, The Flying Scotsmen – 146 miles away in Bedfordshire
2.) Team 8, Hitchhiking Home for Christmas – 90 miles away in Beaconsfield Services
3.) Team 26, Some Boys Are Evil – 89 miles away in Heathrow
The onesies are out in force today: Team 13, Unicorn Porn – Cassie and Leah are hoping to get to Egypt this weekend and are currently in Portsmouth trying to get the ferry.
Team 24, 3 Idiots on Tour – Vignesh, Hasib and Tarun told us that they wanted to aim for space – good luck, lads! Still at the Uni though, so a bit of a way to go…
Team 28: Laura and Tyler or The Adventures of Ying and Yang – they’re hoping to get to Romania, currently in Southampton still!
Progress Update
Team Negan are on route to Waterloo station with their free tickets from South Western railway to then get their free flight to Reykjavik, Iceland courtsey of EasyJet.
The teams have 36 hours to get as far away from Southampton as possible – this is the challenge of a lifetime!
The total raised so far is £5,700 – if you would like to donate then here is the link. Santander is match funding this year which is wonderful!
This year’s chosen charities are MIND, a mental health charity, CLEAR, a local Southampton charity that works with refugees and AIDS Orphan, international charity that works to support kids with AIDS. All some amazing charities that deserve our support!
Soton Jailbreak 2017 has officially begun! Keep up to date with the teams’ progress via our live blog.
5pm update: the total donation right now sums up to £11,640.88