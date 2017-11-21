Union Announces Hot Drinks Discount

In a bid to make Southampton University more sustainable, VP Welfare Sam Higman, has announced a 10p discount when customers use their own reusable mugs for hot drinks at all union outlets.

The new policy will come into effect on Monday 20th November, and SUSU believes it will:

Undoubtedly help the Union to reduce our consumption of takeaway cups.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion takeaway cups a year, totalling 10,000 every two minutes. Whilst many consumers mistakenly see paper cups as a “green” choice, the polyethylene coating used to make them waterproof results in them being un-recyclable waste products.

This policy has been introduced shortly after the University was ranked 93rd in the 2017 ‘People and Planet’ sustainability report.