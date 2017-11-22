Hot Water is Now Free Across Campus

As of December 1st, all university catering outlets will provide free boiling water to customers as long as people provide their own cup or flask to be filled.

Free hot water is something that the Students’ Union’s Academic Representative’s have campaigned on for years now. SUSU have always provided free hot water to anyone who asks, but up until now the University didn’t.

This change comes as a result of feedback from the October Student Forum.

VP Welfare Sam Higman recently announced another change to hot drinks on campus in which all Students’ Union outlets will give a 10p discount when people provide a reusable mug.