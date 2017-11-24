Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: Fairhah Choudhury

Semester 1 Provisional Exam Timetable Announced

0
By on News


The University of Southampton have announced the provisional exam timetable for Semester 1 of the 2017/18 academic year.

The exam timetable is accessible here, though the university have stated that the timetable could be ‘subject to change due to circumstances beyond our control’.

Semester 1 Exams will run from Monday 15 January to Friday 26 January, possibly including Saturday 20 January in the schedule.

The university also said that students’ individual timetables will be published no later than Monday 18 December, including exam times, dates, locations and seat allocations.

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Exam Timetables Released
  2. Provisional Semester 2 Exam Timetable Released
  3. Semester Two Exam Timetable Released
  4. Debates, votes and results: An NUS Referendum Timetable
  5. University Announce Summer Graduation Ceremonies
Tags:
avatar

International Editor 2017/18. Second year Modern History and Politics student from Bedford. Interested in British and International Politics, and Sport, particularly Rugby Union. Drinks far too much tea for his own good

Related Stories

Leave A Reply