Semester 1 Provisional Exam Timetable Announced

The University of Southampton have announced the provisional exam timetable for Semester 1 of the 2017/18 academic year.

The exam timetable is accessible here, though the university have stated that the timetable could be ‘subject to change due to circumstances beyond our control’.

Semester 1 Exams will run from Monday 15 January to Friday 26 January, possibly including Saturday 20 January in the schedule.

The university also said that students’ individual timetables will be published no later than Monday 18 December, including exam times, dates, locations and seat allocations.