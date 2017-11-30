Get Involved with the 2018 Southampton Science and Engineering Festival

University staff and Postgraduate Research students are encouraged to get involved in the 2018 Southampton Science and Research Festival.

The event, which is one of the largest of its type on the south coast, offers the opportunity for exhibitors to interact with members of the public and discuss their work and research. It will take place between 9 and 18 March 2018.

The festival will open with the Science and Engineering Day on 10 March 2018. Those interested in running an interactive activity, workshop, talk, performance or tour can find more information and apply via the event website, while those interested in working at the event either behind the scenes or as science busker can apply by emailing festival@soton.ac.uk before 20 December 2017.

The event takes place during British Science Week, which partners with a citizen science project each year to raise awareness of different issues. The partner for 2018 is The Plastic Tide, a charity working to find new ways to cleanse the oceans of marine litter and plastics.

There is also the opportunity to organise stand-alone events either on or off campus as part of the festival, which will generally take place in the evening and be targeted at adults. Those interested can find out more information and apply by emailing the event team before 20 December.

As a result of this year’s focus, the festival organisers, the Public Engagement with Research Unit (PERu) are asking all exhibitors to consider their environmental impact by trying to avoid the use of plastic where possible.

Reducing the use of plastic in union and university catering outlets has also been a recent topic of discussion on campus.

More information about the festival can be found here.