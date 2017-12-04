Students Raise Money for Macedonian Children’s Home Through Football

A group of past and present University of Southampton students and staff came together at Wide Lane last weekend to contest a charity football match designed to raise funds for Bitola Children’s Home in Macedonia, the only institution of its kind in the country.

A lack of funding has seen the facilities at the home decline, and as a result the care the children receive has suffered. The project has been led by George Moran, a current student at the University who lived at Bitola until the age of 3.

Over a ten-day period the match has raised over £650, with people still able to donate via the JustGiving page.

The project aims to improve the infrastructure at the home and to take steps to make it a better environment for the 80 children currently living there.

The match, contested by a team comprised of current students (“Inter Milanguages) and another formed by past students and the current departmental staff, was a closely-fought affair. Though Nicky Bremner gave the Staff XI an early lead, a combination of Dan Hughes and Robert Wilson gave Inter Milanguages a much-needed equaliser.

An assured finish from Alex Keene in the closing stages gave the current students a coveted victory, with the final score 2-1.

“I and everybody at Inter Milanguages would like to thank everybody who played in the game, donated money and got behind this event,” commented Moran.

“It has absolutely smashed the targets we set ourselves and was only made possible by the wonderful generosity we received. Every penny raised by this football match will go directly to the Children’s Home.

“The Director at the Home is keen improve facilities for the many disabled children at the Home, and I would be keen to try and make that wish a reality. This would be a significant step forwards as it would allow disabled children to receive the specific attention they need in an environment best suited to them.”