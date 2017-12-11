SUSU Launches All Student Vote on University Restructure

VP Democracy and Creative Industries, Evie Reilly, has announced that SUSU has launched their first All Student Vote of the academic year today.
After recent concerns surrounding the Vice-Chancellor’s salary, which totalled £423,000 excluding benefits in the last academic year, the petition Cut Vice-Chancellor Pay Not Staff Jobs has reached the required number of signatures for the Union to launch the vote, which will focus on three matters:
- Do you believe that there has been full and clear consultation on this restructure?
- Do you believe that cuts to academic staff will be detrimental to student experience?
- Do you believe that the Vice-Chancellor’s pay should be cut as part of the restructure?
The announced restructuring of the university, led by the Vice-Chancellor, will put 50 to 75 academic staff posts across six departments at risk to achieve a 7% reduction in staff costs.
Students can vote online until 1pm on Friday 12 January.
Reilly also stated that she would welcome any questions regarding the vote by email or Facebook.
A report summarising the restructure proposals can be read here.