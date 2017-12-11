Turtle Bay Restaurant to Open in Winchester

Winchester city centre will soon welcome a Turtle Bay restaurant on St. George Street.

The opening of the Caribbean restaurant and bar is set to be on January 21st and will enable the creation of more than 50 jobs. Last week, interviews were conducted for staff positions.

The site was formerly occupied by Toni & Guy salon for more than 20 years but the hair salon moved out last year, leaving the place vacant. The place underwent a £800,000 transformation.

A spokesman of the new Turtle Bay said:

Welcoming and sociable, Turtle Bay on St. George Street will have its own bespoke design, making it unique to Winchester. One of Turtle Bay’s most ambitious transformations, the restaurant will be a contemporary and smart take on the Caribbean, featuring an open street kitchen and an impressive island ‘beach shack’ bar.

The chain has already 35 restaurants nationwide include one in Southampton which opened in 2011, enabling students to enjoy jerk chicken and two-for-one cocktails during happy hours.