Centre for Cancer Immunology Campaign Hits £24 Million in Funding

Launched in 2015, the University of Southampton’s campaign to fundraise £25 million to build a pioneering Centre for Cancer Immunology, has just passed the £24 million mark, finishing this year on a high.

The Centre will bring together world-leading researchers and cancer scientists under one roof to enable interdisciplinary teams to expand their clinical trials and develop life-saving drugs. Southampton has been leading research into immunotherapy treatments for cancer for the last 40 years. This centre is the first of its kind and they hope will be able to push the research even further forward, with the aim to eventually finding a cure for cancer.

The campaign has attracted donations across the board from major philanthropic donations to community fundraising. The life-saving research has evoked a huge response from across the University and wider communities with the many success stories offering hope for cures in the future.

The Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Jo Donahoe, commented on the progress so far;

We have been overwhelmed by the fantastic support from staff and students. In their thousands they have helped us reach this milestone – taking part in the ABP Southampton running events, #WearingWhite on World Cancer Day, organising bake sales, donating, supporting us as colleagues and helping us spread the word on social media. It has made all the difference and it is wonderful to be in our final fundraising phase.

The Director of the Centre for Cancer Immunology, Professor Tim Elliot, also added;

We are thrilled to have reached the £24m mark and we are hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed so far. It has taken a lot of hard work by lot of people to reach this brilliant milestone. We still have some way to go but it is very exciting to be within touching distance of our new Centre being a reality.

If you’d like to read more about the Centre for Cancer Immunology or would like to help out in the final push, then please take a look here.