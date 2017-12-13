SUSU VP Engagement Dan Varley to Resign

The Sabbatical Officer for Engagement, Dan Varley, will resign from his position on Friday 15th December.

Varley, who also held the position of VP Engagement in the previous academic year, will not be returning after the Christmas break.

Dan Varley has released a statement on the Union blog addressing his choice for leaving:

After much consideration I have decided to step down from my role as Vice-President Engagement. This hasn’t been an easy decision and is due to personal reasons. Being a Sabbatical Officer isn’t easy, and having done it for 18 months I can say it is challenging but also incredibly rewarding. Many students don’t think Sabbs do all that much, however I would urge you to find out more and see the work we do to support you as student on a daily basis. I have done quite a bit during my time here. I helped RAG bid for, win and host a national fundraising conference, planned and hosted the most well attended Excellence in Volunteering Awards (EVAs) of the past few years and have been heavily involved as the lead Sabb in hosting two successful Freshers’ Fortnights. I could not be prouder of the work I have achieved. I want to thank everyone I’ve worked with, in particular my Student Leaders and volunteers, the incredible and hardworking Union staff and the two Sabb teams I’ve been a part of. You all make this job a joy to do and I hope you continue all the good work you are doing for students!

The resignation comes after serious allegations towards Dan Varley’s behaviour came to light this semester and SUSU banned him from entering any union bars.

The Union have stated that they will not be making any further comment on the resignation.