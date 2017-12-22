Police Investigating Possible Drink Spiking Incident At Oceana

Hampshire Police have launched an investigation after traces of GHB were found in the blood of a teenager after a night out at the popular Oceana nightclub.

As the Daily Echo reports, 18-year-old Eva Davies from Maybush was taken to hospital last Friday (15 December) after a night out to celebrate a friend’s 18th birthday at the venue.

Her family took her to hospital when she returned home at 4.30am due to concerns about her behaviour. She had been separated from her friends and made it home on her own, but could not remember how she had done so.

Blood tests revealed that there were traces of gammahydroxybutrate (GHB) in Eva’s bloodstream. The drug, which reduces inhibitions and produces a feeling of euphoria, has the potential to kill or cause unconsciousness. It is particularly dangerous when combined with alcohol, sedatives or depressants.

An Oceana spokesperson told the Echo:

The safety and enjoyment of our customers is our number one priority and we operate a stringent door policy, with zero tolerance to drugs and antisocial behaviour. Whilst we take any allegations seriously, nothing was reported to us on the night nor have we had any contact from the Police, but if they do get in touch we will offer our full co-operation.

Hampshire Police commented:

We are investigating a report of a theft at Oceana nightclub after an 18-year-old-woman reported her bag had been stolen after her drink had been spiked on Friday 15 December. We are currently carrying out enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened. We are working with Oceana nightclub with regards to this report and the investigation is ongoing. Although incidents of drink-spiking are rare we would like to remind people to take extra care in bars and clubs and be wary of anyone acting suspiciously around you.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 44170491048.

The incident comes after multiple reported incidents of drink spiking in The Stag’s Head pub on Highfield Campus earlier this month.