University Releases Information to Students on Upcoming Strikes

The University of Southampton has released information to its students relating to the Universities and Colleges Union’s (UCU) intention to support strike action between Thursday 22 February and Sunday 18 March.



The University has stated that its primary concern is to minimise disruption to students’ studies and progression. Working with representatives on the Students’ Union (SUSU), the University hopes to ‘put in place effective contingency plans‘, so that students can continue with their studies as planned.

If industrial action does take place, students will be informed through the SUSSED portal, and variations to academic timetables will be notified by individual faculty Student Offices.

The University added that:

[It] hopes support for our students and other University activities will be a major consideration when members are deciding whether or not to participate.

The University’s stance also relates to actions short of a strike, referring to participating members working to contract, but not covering colleague’s absences or missed lectures between Thursday 22 February and Monday 18 June.

The University’s President and Vice-Chancellor also released an open letter relating to the changes in the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) which stresses concern over the financial viability of the USS Pension Scheme.