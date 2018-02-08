Official Candidates for the 2018 Union Elections

It is that exciting time of year again, when you find out who will be fighting for your votes to gain a place on the Union sabbatical team. Here is the official candidate list of 2018/2019:
VP Engagement
Miles Jordan
Charlie Morris
Fleur Elizabeth Walsh
VP Communities
Emily Harrison
Chang Lian
Harvey Rickatson
Mingjie Yu
VP Education
Samuel Dedman
Alexandra Turda
VP Welfare
Miriam Barker
Isabella Camilleri
Iona McPherson
Olivia Reed
David Williams
Mairin Williams
Qiaochu Yang
VP Sports
Patrick Gilbert
Steve Gore
Jiaxin Wang
VP Democracy and Creative Industries (DCI)
Tom Brown
Chris Hartland
Evie Reilly
Union President
Matt Cowley
Emily Dawes
Grant Green
Lii Mohamed
Shanelle Webb
There are also many student leader roles up for grabs during this election and here are the official candidates for all the roles – Brace yourself, there’s a lot!
Wessex Scene Editor
Ivan Morris Poxton
The Edge Editor
Thea Hartman
Surge Radio Station Manager
Polly Marquis
SUSUtv Station Manager
Benjamin McQuigg
Lydia Pallot
Union Films Cinema Manager
Alexander Petrov
Athletic Union Officer
Thomas Walker
Clubs and Society Officer
Corin Holloway
Chang Lian
Melanie Yu
Community and Volunteering Officer
Adnan Bakir
Charlotte Colombo
Katja Stout
Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer
Abhinav Aggarwal
Environmental and Life Sciences Faculty Officer
Samuel Green
Jessica Sainsbury
Equality and Diversity Officer
Laura Barr
Ethics and Environmental Officer
Amber Angus
Lucy Stephenson
Halls Officer
Emily Whelan
International Students’ Officer
Dominika Jedrzejewska
Ruiwen Yu
Joint Honours Officer
Swathy Sanjay Kumar Sindhu
Medical Society President
Kunal Namjoshi
Medicine Faculty Officer (Medsoc Vice President)
David Hendry
National Oceanography Centre (Site) Officer
Lauren Coffin
Nightline Officer
Charlotte Samways
RAG President
Janane Rajamohan
Benjamin Shaw
Social Sciences Faculty Officer
Adrian Li
Sanjeev Solanki
Sports Participation Officer
Anisha Patel
Patricia-Ioana Sfagau
Student Trustee
Samir Doshi
Oliver Jackson
Katja Stout
Wellbeing Officer
Emily Whelan
Winchester Campus President
Venezia Georgieva
Hannah Teague