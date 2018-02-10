Facebook Post Warns of Uber Driver Harassment Experience in Southampton

An individual has shared on Facebook their unhappy experience of being harassed by an Uber driver of a Skoda Octavia in the Southampton area.

In the public post on the social media site, the individual recounts their ‘very uncomfortable’ experience of using an Uber taxi on the early morning of 4 February. They state that:

The guy driving made very inappropriate comments about how he would like to be my sex partner with no strings attached, spoke about how he could make me feel, he asked who i lived with, what I would be doing once home and if I would like company. Many times I said I am not interested. I lied and said I live with parents and that they are awaiting my arrival. Even after trying my hardest to change conversation and many times saying I was not interested he continued to make comments or suggestions on what we could do together.

The post goes further detailing more:

We got to the end of my road where I told him to let me out as that was close enough. He stopped and I heard the car doors lock. I said I wanted to get out, he then told me i need to loosen up and just enjoy having a chat with him. Again I asked to get out. He told me he would be coming to the same place he’s dropping me off tomorrow to pick me up and take me to Portsmouth to show me a good time. I said I didn’t want him to come near my house again and that he should leave me alone i’m not interested. He then unlocked the doors, i got straight out as to which he made a sexual sound and reached out for my bum as i got out. I started heading to a different house rather than my own…The uber [sic]driver put full beams on and watched my every move, he didn’t leave. I pretended to get keys for this house in hope he would just go but he never. It took for me to get my phone out and pretend to take pics and call someone for him to go. I now feel trapped in my own home worried he may be around.

This individual’s experience follows on from Transport for London’s (TfL) revocation of Uber’s license to serve in London last year, partly justifying the move based on concerns about the company’s approach to reporting criminal offences and its organisation of medical and criminal checks on its drivers.

Uber has sought to appeal the ban.

The individual goes onto urge people in the Southampton area:

Just stay safe and try find lifts from family, seams [sic]you can’t even be safe when paying for a transport service!

If you encounter a similar experience in the Southampton area or elsewhere, there are possible ways to secretly contact the police in such a situation. Dialing ’55’ is the so-called ‘Silent Solution’ recommended when you are unable to talk and wish to contact the emergency services. All such calls are automatically investigated.

Similarly, by pressing and holding the side button and one of the volume buttons, iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone Plus users can access the Emergency SOS slider. Drag this down to call emergency services – an alert sound and short countdown is prompted if you do not do this. For users of iPhone 7 and before models, rapidly tap the side button 5 times to access the Emergency SOS slider and drag. After the call has ended, a text message is sent to your Emergency contacts with your current location, unless you choose to cancel. If your location changes, your emergency contacts will be notified. To stop the updates, tap the status bar and select ‘Stop Sharing Emergency Location. Provided certain features are enabled, Samsung Galaxy S6 users can also alert Emergency Contacts in a situation where they feel threatened, simply by pressing the power key 3 times in rapid succession.