Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Uni-link bus
Credit: Alice Hearing

Unilink Investigating After Woman ‘Left Unconscious’ At Bus Stop

0
By on News


The company contracted to provide bus services to and from the University has launched an investigation after one of their drivers was accused of leaving an unconscious woman at a bus stop near Southampton Airport.

As reported by the Daily Echo, passengers waiting at the Mitchell Way stop at around 5pm last Wednesday afternoon (7th February) said that the driver did not assist or offer to provide first aid to a woman in her 30.

Witnesses said she had collapsed on the pavement after complaining of stomach pains, and that other passengers present at the stop came to her aid and called 999.

Nico Boyce, a business owner who was waiting at the stop, claimed that the U1 driver remained on board the parked bus and sat watching while passengers assisted the collapsed woman.

He added that passengers at the stop could not get the driver’s attention, and that the driver did not open the doors of the vehicle until just before the bus left the stop – despite the woman lying on the pavement in cold weather.

Kerrie Grant, Operations Manager for Unilink, said that the company was ‘concerned’ to hear such reports about a driver.

She added that the company was conducting an internal investigation and examining CCTV footage to determine what happened.

South Central Ambulance Service said that they had been called to a report of a medical emergency involving an adult woman at nearby Wide Lane at 5.16pm on Wednesday.

Their spokesperson said the woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but they could not provide information on her condition at present.

 

Related posts:

  1. Unilink bus services NOT Running between Wessex Lane and Uni
  2. Petition Started to Extend Unilink Services to Ocean Village
  3. Unilink Relaunch Marks Franchise Anniversary
  4. Man in Coma After Being Found Unconscious Near University Campus
  5. Police Investigating Possible Drink Spiking Incident At Oceana
Tags:
avatar

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply