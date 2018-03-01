Elections Night Live Cancelled

The annual SUSU Elections Night Live event has been cancelled earlier today due to the unpredictable weather.

The event was scheduled to happen in the Bridge at 8:30pm tomorrow night (Friday 2nd March), however, due to unforeseen circumstances caused by storm Emma, the Union have been forced to cancel their event.

The Union have announced that they will be shutting all of their buildings from 4pm today (1st March) until Monday morning (5th March) and therefore all student bookings for these facilites have also been cancelled.

The University of Southampton have also announced that they will be closed due to the deteriorating weather conditions, stating on their website that:

The following campuses will be closed for the rest of the day today (Thursday 1st March). These four campuses will be closed tomorrow (Friday 2nd March), apart from the Hartley Library, the Winchester School of Art Library and Student Life, unless we inform students and staff otherwise. Our usual out of hour service for students in crisis will remain operational.

Across the UK the Met Office have issued amber and red warnings as the snow storm which started earlier this week continues to develop, many are citing this storm as the ‘beast from the east’.

SUSU President, Flora Noble, has stated that the Spring Elections results will still be announced on Friday, regardless of the event being cancelled. However the format of how the results will be announced is yet to be confirmed.