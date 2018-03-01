University Closed Today And Tomorrow Due To Inclement Weather

The University has announced that many campuses will be closed today and tomorrow due to the deteriorating weather conditions.

Highfield Campus, Boldrewood Campus, Avenue Campus and the Winchester School of Art are now closed to both students and staff for the rest of today (1st March) and on Friday (2 March), unless new information is given to confirm otherwise.

The Hartley Library, Winchester School of Art Library and Student Life services will currently remain open, as will the University’s out of hours crisis services for supporting students.

SUSU buildings will also be closed during this time.

Southampton General Hospital and the National Oceanography Campus currently remain open.

Students can receive further updates via the University’s Student Communications Facebook page and the SUSSED news blog.

SUSU’s annual Elections Night Live event, which was due to take place tomorrow, has also been cancelled due to the weather.