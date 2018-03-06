Fire Breaks Out At Waterstones In City Centre

More than 30 firefighters are on the scene at Waterstones on Above Bar Street after a fire started in the city centre branch of the bookseller.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that the blaze started at 12.23pm this afternoon. Staff and customers were evacuated from the premises soon after.

Firefighting appliances from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown, Eastleigh and Fareham rushed to the scene.

Waterstones in Southampton is currently burning pic.twitter.com/iUE1X2M4Uq — Jake Smith (@JakePompeySmith) March 6, 2018

Several road closures have been put in place by @HantsPolice around #AboveBar in Southampton as we deal with the fire at @Waterstones. Pedestrians and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes. Photo: @KieleDunne pic.twitter.com/SBzFYiUbZy — HampshireFireService (@Hants_fire) March 6, 2018

Firemen and their support crews used jet hoses and breathing equipment to get the fire under control.

Above Bar Street was closed in both directions so emergency services could fight the blaze. The road has not yet re-opened.