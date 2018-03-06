Latest
Fire Breaks Out At Waterstones In City Centre

More than 30 firefighters are on the scene at Waterstones on Above Bar Street after a fire started in the city centre branch of the bookseller.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that the blaze started at 12.23pm this afternoon. Staff and customers were evacuated from the premises soon after.

Firefighting appliances from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown, Eastleigh and Fareham rushed to the scene.

Firemen and their support crews used jet hoses and breathing equipment to get the fire under control.

Above Bar Street was closed in both directions so emergency services could fight the blaze. The road has not yet re-opened.

 

Leave A Reply