Agreement Over University Pension Dispute Reached

An agreement over pensions has been reached between the University and College Union (UCU) and Universities UK (UUK) this Monday evening.

The agreement comes after the strikes by UCU members over cuts to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension pot disrupted lectures and classes for the past four weeks at more than 60 universities. The possibility of more strikes at a time which would affect end of year exams and assessment had also been raised.

However, the strike will only be suspended if the terms of the agreement are accepted and the agreement ratified at a meeting of UCU representatives on Tuesday. If the UCU backs the deal, the strike would be suspended from Wednesday.

Many petitions called for students to be refunded for contact hours lost due to the walkout, including one at Southampton. Universities Minister Sam Gyimah has also backed the idea of refunding students.

The potential deal was negotiated through the Acas conciliation service. It that the proposed changes to pension would be put on hold, followed by a temporary deal to the pension deficit.

The deal would also includes a new evaluation of the USS deficit after disputes over the scale of the funding gap. Universities would be expected to re-schedule the classes lost due to the industrial action.

Although plans for new long-term pension arrangements would be pushed to 2020, some UCU membershave already asked via social media for the union to reject the deal and push for better terms.