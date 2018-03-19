University of Southampton External Examiners Resign Posts Amid Continuing Industrial Action

Several external examiners for the University of Southampton have resigned their posts in the latest development in the dispute between Universities UK (UUK) and the University and College Union (UCU) over proposed changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension scheme.

On Friday, in the wake of the overwhelming UCU members’ ballot rejection of a proposed deal to end the dispute, the UCU requested that external examiners for the 65 institutions embroiled in the dispute resign their posts ahead of the summer exam season and refuse any offers of posts.

Call for external examiners to resign at #USSstrike universities https://t.co/Vh3JC7fyzR — UCU (@ucu) March 16, 2018

In the UCU website post, they state that:

In order to increase the pressure on employers at USS participating institutions, UCU is appealing to all members who currently hold external examiner positions at those universities to resign from any such position they may hold. Members must however ensure that they provide the relevant institution with due notice of termination as specified under the terms of their engagement.

So far, four external examiners to the University of Southampton have resigned their posts:

Heather Ferguson, Kent University – External examiner for ‘Psychology’

Chloe Houston, University of Reading – External examiner for ‘Taught Programmes in English Literature’

François Guesnet, UCL – External examiner for ‘MA Jewish Culture and History’

Sarah Richardson, University of Warwick – External examiner for ‘History and Archaeology’

In a tweet, Mr Guesnet suggested that a statement regarding the dispute made on Sunday by UUK Chief Executive Alistair Jarvis, available here, had influenced his own personal decision to resign as an external examiner to the University of Southampton.

In the statement, Mr. Jarvis stated that: ‘Employers, university staff and politicians called for both sides to engage in talks in the belief that a workable compromise could be achieved. That assumption now appears ill-founded.’

It is with huge regret that today I resigned as External Examiner for @unisouthampton and its MA in Jewish Culture & History. Today's statement by @UniversitiesUK CEO helped a lot making this difficult decision #USSstrike @ucu @UCL_UCU @of_dinosaur @SilkeRoth — François Guesnet (@fguesnet) March 18, 2018

Three University of Southampton lecturers have also resigned their posts as external examiners at other higher education institutions:

Sarah Parsons (Professor of Autism and Inclusion, Southampton Education School) – External examiner at UCL for ‘Masters in Special and Inclusive Education’

David Owen (Professor of Social and Political Philosophy) – External examiner at LSE for ‘Government’

Rosalind Edwards (Professor of Sociology, Social Sciences Director of Enterprise) – External examiner at the University of Newcastle for ‘Sociology’

With the UCU planning two weeks of further academic staff strikes between April and June, disruption to some students’ schedules can be expected. Meanwhile, the University of Southampton’s UCU branch has advertised on social media for an Extraordinary General Meeting of its members on Friday 23 March at Highfield Campus in Building 29.

Southampton Branch Emergency general meeting Fri 23 March 11-1 building 29, **ROOM 1101**, Highfield. See you there. — Southampton UCU (@SouthamptonUCU) March 18, 2018

At the time of writing, a total of 126 external examiners across the UK have resigned their posts.