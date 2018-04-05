Semester 2 Exam Timetable Released

The University has released the timetable for Semester 2 exams.

Exams will take place between Monday 21st May and Friday 8th June 2018.

There will be no exams on the Monday 28th May Bank Holiday, but assessments may also be scheduled for Saturday 26th May and Saturday 2nd June.

However, the provisional exam timetable has been released with the proviso that there is ‘still some uncertainty about the impact of ongoing industrial action’. UCU are currently balloting members as to whether or not to accept the latest offer of a deal brokered with the UUK over the USS pensions scheme dispute.

The SUSSED exam timetable page further states:

We therefore strongly advise that you do not make travel or accommodation arrangements based on this provisional timetable, which is subject to change.

The full exam timetable can be viewed here.