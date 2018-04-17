Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
SUSU logo
Credit: SUSU

SUSU Responds To Voter Registration Concerns

0
By on News


SUSU have responded to concerns raised by the University’s political societies over their removal from the Redbrick during a voter registration event.

In a statement released this morning, Southampton University Conservative Association and Southampton University Labour Society claimed that they were ‘kicked off’ the Redbrick yesertday as they had not booked the space.

The societies suggested that the Union had ‘failed to hold a single voter registration event themselves‘ and had  ‘actively prevented’ attempts to ensure students are registered to vote in the local elections by removing political societies from the Redbrick area yesterday.

The Sabbatical team provided the following statement in response:

We’d like to apologise for any issues which these societies faced yesterday as part of their efforts to encourage people to register to vote. We, the sabbatical team, were not aware of the event, and had we known would have ensured it was able to go ahead. We actively encourage students to register to vote and will also be working to encourage students to then use their vote on 3rd May.

As soon as Ben contacted us about this issue, we invited the students back to make full use of the Redbrick this afternoon alongside our Making Change Summit, and offered support from our Sabbatical Officers and SUSU Communications Team.

Today is the deadline for registering to vote in the local elections on 3rd May. Registration can be completed online.

Anyone with further questions or issues is urged to contact Vice President Democracy and Creative Industries, Evie Reilly.

Related posts:

  1. SUSU’s Neglect of Voter Registration: Cross-Party Statement
  2. 14,000 Voters Missing From Electoral Role in Southampton – Register to Vote Now!
  3. Excitement Builds as Nominations for SUSU Elections Open
  4. SUSU President responds to Tuition fee increase
  5. University responds To SUSU Complaint over Presence of Arms Companies at Careers Fair
Tags:
avatar

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply