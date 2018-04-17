SUSU Responds To Voter Registration Concerns

SUSU have responded to concerns raised by the University’s political societies over their removal from the Redbrick during a voter registration event.

In a statement released this morning, Southampton University Conservative Association and Southampton University Labour Society claimed that they were ‘kicked off’ the Redbrick yesertday as they had not booked the space.

The societies suggested that the Union had ‘failed to hold a single voter registration event themselves‘ and had ‘actively prevented’ attempts to ensure students are registered to vote in the local elections by removing political societies from the Redbrick area yesterday.

The Sabbatical team provided the following statement in response:

We’d like to apologise for any issues which these societies faced yesterday as part of their efforts to encourage people to register to vote. We, the sabbatical team, were not aware of the event, and had we known would have ensured it was able to go ahead. We actively encourage students to register to vote and will also be working to encourage students to then use their vote on 3rd May. As soon as Ben contacted us about this issue, we invited the students back to make full use of the Redbrick this afternoon alongside our Making Change Summit, and offered support from our Sabbatical Officers and SUSU Communications Team.

Today is the deadline for registering to vote in the local elections on 3rd May. Registration can be completed online.

Anyone with further questions or issues is urged to contact Vice President Democracy and Creative Industries, Evie Reilly.