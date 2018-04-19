Previously Threatened St Denys Pub South Western Arms To Reopen on Friday

The South Western Arms, located on Adelaide Road near St Denys train station, is set to reopen this Friday, 20th April at 3pm following its sudden closure in February.

According to the Daily Echo, a message on the pub’s Facebook page advises customers that the pub will reopen on Friday, taking cash only.

The message reads:

Friends of the South Western Arms, after a long couple of months without our favourite local, I am very pleased to announce the silence can now be broken. I have been able to agree terms with El [El Publican Partnerships own the pub] and the pub we call our local is set to re-open with me at the helm. Come along and join me on Friday, April 20, at 3pm to say hello to Spring and help return the laughter to the St Denys community.

In February, the pub landlord suddenly closed the local pub due to personal reasons, sparking a community campaign to protect the public house from development. Campaigners sought to gather support, including signatures on a petition to be presented to Southampton City Council, requesting the South Western Arms be considered for Asset of Community Value status.

When a property or plot of land is classed as an asset of community value, additional protections are put in place against development. These include the ‘Removal of permitted development rights for change of use and demolition of public houses’, where owners seeking to demolish a public house or change its use must consult the public and a separate clause, granting local authorities the emergency ability to make a compulsory purchase ‘if the asset is under threat of long-term loss to the community’.

The campaign had gained support of both Conservative and Labour councillors for the Southampton City Council ward of Portswood, in which the South Western Arms is located, but now it seems such protections may not be required in the short-term after all.