Credit: SUSU

No Disciplinary Action To Be Taken Against SUSU President

News


SUSU has announced that no disciplinary action will be taken against Union President, Flora Noble, after she did not attend the March meeting of Union Senate.  

Union Senate voted to start disciplinary proceedings against the sabbatical officer last month, after she did not attend that month’s Senate meeting and did not send apologies or submit a progress report in her absence.

A member of SUSU staff did notify Cécile Howard, chair of Union Senate, prior to that month’s meeting.

Now, Senate has taken the decision not to proceed with disciplinary proceedings at this month’s meeting- meaning that no further action will be taken regarding the matter.

In a blog post announcing the decision, SUSU said that they ‘are committed to accountability, respect and wellbeing and we pride ourselves on providing the right support to our members, staff and Officers’.

 

avatar

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

