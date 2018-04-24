Students Invited To May Student Forum

The University’s Student Communications team has organised a student forum in Garden Court next week.

At the event, which will take place from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Wednesday 2nd May, students will have the opportunity to network with and put questions and suggestions to senior SUSU and University staff members.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Christopher Snowden, will be in attendance, alongside the University’s Executive Director of Student Experience, Jane Savidge, and the University’s Vice-President Education, Alex Neill, in addition to staff representing a number of services from across the University.

SUSU President Flora Noble and other sabbatical officers will also be at the event, which is open to all those studying at the University. A free lunch will be provided to attendees.

Changes that have been made due to feedback provided at previous student forums include the introduction of free hot water provision at University and SUSU catering outlets and increased support for nursing students.

Full details of all the changes that occurred due to comments made at the last student forum, which took place in October 2017, can be viewed on the University website.

Places for the May event can be reserved at no cost via Eventbrite and the forum Facebook event.