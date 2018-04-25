University of Southampton Places 20th in The 2019 Complete University Guide

The University of Southampton has risen six places in the 2019 Complete University Guide, and has just landed itself a place in the top 20.

The Complete University Guide overviews a total of 131 universities and aims to inform students as they decide on which university to apply to.

The league table is based on a set criteria to establish each university’s success. This includes: entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, research excellence, student-staff ratio, graduates receiving first or upper second class honours degrees and the university’s spending on services and facilities.

The guide also analyses each degree course across the 131 Universities and ranks them. The University of Southampton placed in the top 10 for the following nine subject areas:

Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering (4th of 37)

Anatomy and Physiology (8th of 36)

Aural and Oral Sciences (3rd of 18)

Civil Engineering (6th of 56)

Communication and Media Studies (9th of 96)

Computer Science (7th of 110)

Education (10th of 80)

Electrical and Electronic Engineering (4th of 68)

Mechanical Engineering (6th of 69)

Vice-President (Education) Professor, Alex Neill, commented on the universities success in this year’s ranking: