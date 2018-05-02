In Store Argos to Open at Portswood Sainsbury’s

An in store branch of Argos will soon open at the Portswood branch of Sainsbury’s.

Construction is currently taking place in an area of the store car park.

Signs on the premises confirm that an in store branch of the catalogue retailer is being built. It will reportedly open in early June.

The development comes after Sainsbury’s bought out Home Retail Group (the parent company of Argos and Homebase) in 2016. A major motive for the acquisition was the scale of Argos’ delivery network, which allows the company to ship goods much quicker than online competitors such as Amazon.

It was reported at the time that Sainsbury’s would more than double the number of Argos stores in its supermarkets after sealing the £1.4bn takeover deal.