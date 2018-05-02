Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Portswood Sainsbury's
Credit: Alice Hearing

In Store Argos to Open at Portswood Sainsbury’s

0
By on News


An in store branch of Argos will soon open at the Portswood branch of Sainsbury’s.

Construction is currently taking place in an area of the store car park.

Signs on the premises confirm that an in store branch of the catalogue retailer is being built. It will reportedly open in early June.

Credit: Ivan Morris Poxton

The development comes after Sainsbury’s bought out Home Retail Group (the parent company of Argos and Homebase) in 2016. A major motive for the acquisition was the scale of Argos’ delivery network, which allows the company to ship goods much quicker than online competitors such as Amazon.

It was reported at the time that Sainsbury’s would more than double the number of Argos stores in its supermarkets after sealing the £1.4bn takeover deal.

Related posts:

  1. New Sainsbury’s in Portswood opening next week
  2. Portswood Branch Of Halifax To Close
  3. Fears For Local Businesses As Supermarkets Move Into Portswood
  4. Combined Comic Store and Pie Shop to Open in Southampton
  5. Portswood Sainsburys Evacuated
Tags:
avatar

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply