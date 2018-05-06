Students Consulting With Law Firm On Legal Action Against Universities After UCU Strikes

Students at the University of Southampton are seeking legal advice from law firm, Leigh Day, on how to claim for the missed contact time during the strikes and any detrimental effects that the action may have had on their education.

Leigh Day are planning to act on behalf of a student group against the universities involved for breach of contract and under the Consumer Rights Act over missed teaching time. The lawyers believe there is justification for legal action to be taken, which could result in each student being compensated financially for missed lectures and the knock-on effects.

Chris Haan, from the consumer rights team at Leigh Day, stated:

We would urge universities to settle this dispute quickly as they could be liable for a vast number of claims from students who have paid many thousands of pounds but who have, quite simply, not got what they paid for. Consumers who are not provided the services they were promised under a contract are protected by the law and we are currently investigating legal action on behalf of students from across the country.

A Q&A session with Leigh Day will take place on 21st May between 6:30pm and 8pm. It will allow students to discuss the issues and concerns they have. In the meantime for more information students can review the claim here and check the Frequently Asked Questions page here.

According to Leigh Day the claims could be worth as much as £1000 per student, depending on the effect that the strikes had on the individual student, whether a university has provided adequate replacement lessons.

Josh Morgan, a Politics and International Relations student at Southampton who is coordinating with Leigh Day on this lawsuit, explained:

The primary aim is to help as many students as possible seek compensation in consumer law for a service, which was not provided. For the avoidance of doubt, Leigh Day are not, in any way, seeking to undermine the lecturers’ decision to strike, as they have a long history of enforcing employment rights; rather we believe that by enforcing students’ contractual rights we are underscoring both the importance of the work that lecturers’ do and the importance of fighting for their own employment rights.

You can find more information and pledge to support the case and similar lawsuits on the Education Crowdjustice page.