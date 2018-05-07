Body Found in Garage on Westridge Road

A man has been found dead by police in the garage of a house on Westridge Road.

Hampshire Police were called to a property on the street at around 2pm on Saturday (6th May).

According to the Constabulary, the death is not being treated as suspicious and investigators are trying to locate the man’s next of kin.

A file on the investigation is being compiled for the coroner.

Eyewitnesses told the Daily Echo that ‘a lot’ of police officers attended the scene.

The garage was taped off following the discovery of the body.