Southampton Local Elections: The Results

The Southampton local elections were held on 3rd May this year.



This election saw several surprise results, as the leaders both the local Conservative and Labour leaders lost their seats. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats were unsuccessful in winning their key target seat of Portswood Ward.

With a third of Southampton City Council’s total number of seats up for election, 7 Conservative, 8 Labour and 1 Independent (Putting People First) councillor were elected.

Embed from Getty Images

As soon as polls closed, local officials in each polling station transferred the black boxes containing all submitted ballot papers to the count at Southampton’s Guildhall. Once there, the black boxes were signed over and their seals cut, with a table devoted to each ward’s count.

All ballot papers are first counted to verify the correct number of votes in each box, before voters’ candidate preferences are counted. During the counting process, if candidates and their guests see anything that breaks the count rules they can report it to the election Returning Officer for review.

Typically, during the count, most candidates in a ward have friendly chats with each other discussing the high and low points of their campaign.

Once every vote has been counted and verified, all candidates are informed of the result. At this point any candidate can ask for a recount of votes. Finally, the winner is declared by the election Returning Officer.

Embed from Getty Images

This year, the council was unchanged in the overall numbers of each party represented, leaving it as Labour-majority run.

The councillors elected to represent each ward, and how the University of Southampton students running as candidates fared wasas follows:

Bargate Ward: Sarah Jane Bogle, Labour Party

Bassett Ward: Beryl May Harris, Conservative Party

Bevois Ward: Toqeer Ahmed Kataria, Labour Party

Bitterne Ward: Terry Michael Streets, Conservative Party – Conservative gain from Labour

University of Southampton student candidate Olivia Reed, Liberal Democrats, came in third place.

Bitterne Park Ward: Robert Craig Harwood, Conservative Party

Coxford Ward: Keith Morrell, Independent (Putting People First)

University of Southampton student candidate Amy Greenwood, Liberal Democrats, came in fourth place.

Freemantle Ward: Stephen John Leggett, Labour Party – Labour gain from Conservative

Harefield Ward: Valerie Laurent, Conservative Party

Millbrook Ward: Stephen Graham Patrick Galton, Conservative Party – Conservative gain from Labour

Peartree Ward: Thomas James Bell, Conservative Party – Conservative gain from Labour

Portswood Ward: Lisa Mitchell, Labour Party – Labour gain from Conservative

Redbridge Ward: Catherine Lipton Mcewing, Labour Party

University of Southampton student candidate Matthew Cowley, Conservative Party, came in third place.

Shirley Ward: Hannah Coombs, Labour Party

Sholing Ward: Marley George Guthrie, Conservative Party

Swathing Ward: Lorna Fielker, Labour Party – Labour gain from Conservative

Woolston Ward: Christopher Hammond, Labour Party

University of Southampton student candidate Samuel Harris, Liberal Democrats, came in fourth place.

For a full breakdown of the results in Southampton, please click here.

Matthew Cowley, Conservative candidate for Redbridge Ward and a third year Politics and Economics student commented:

I’m very happy with my result in Redbridge having increased our vote share by 5% from 2016 and really enjoyed going out and speaking to voters about how they wanted Southampton to be run. The process was a challenge, but an exciting one, and I’d recommend running in local elections to anyone interested in getting involved with politics!

Samuel Harris, Liberal Democrat candidate for Woolston Ward and first year Electrical Engineering student commented:

Having been selected as the candidate in Woolston was incredible. The Liberal Democrats were not expected to win in Woolston, so to not come last was all I could hope for. As a party, we are not as rich as Labour or the Tories, so we were very limited in what campaigning we could do in Woolston… I would encourage as many students as possible to stand as candidates so we can get our needs listened to by the council.

Olivia Reed, Liberal Democrat candidate for Bitterne Ward and second year Politics student said:

I was really pleased with my result in Bitterne coming 3rd in a tightly fought race. The ward experienced a dramatic night as Labour’s council leader, Simon Letts, lost his seat to the Conservatives. The strong fight in the ward between Labour and the Conservatives meant that we experienced a slight squeeze but I was pleased we still managed to end up with a strong result. I really enjoyed the whole process… Local politics has a real passion and drive to it. I received some lovely messages on voting day from people who had gone out to vote for me which was a real privilege.

The Labour Party didn’t have any University of Southampton students running as candidates, but a committee spokesperson for the University of Southampton Labour Society commented on the society’s role in the election and their reaction to the results from Southampton: