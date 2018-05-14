Tramstop Bar And Kitchen Closes

The Tramstop Bar and Kitchen in Portswood has ceased trading two years after opening.

The independently owned real ale bar, which is located on Portswood Road next to Trago Lounge, opened in 2016 in the former premises of a doctor’s surgery.

It served hot food both during the day and in the evening.

In a statement to the Daily Echo, Manager Matt Lucker explained that the bar had struggled to cope when students were not in the area.

He commented:

What we were turning over wasn’t enough in the present economic climate, it created a real issue for us and we felt it was better to cut our losses. We were doing ok but the rates and rents were excessive and meant that we had to make our prices higher and we never managed to get on top of that.

‘It’s a very student populated area and when they’re not around there were losses’, he added.

Mr Lucker said that there would now be a period of ‘reassessment’ for the bar, which would hopefully be followed by the introduction of new plans for the premises.

He also acknowledged that the bar may have been ‘premature’ with its concept of combining real ale and food.

‘A lot of people like real ale but we had to increase the prices for food’, he admitted.