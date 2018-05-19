Host of Appointments Made as University Restructure Gathers Pace

The University of Southampton has announced the appointment of 7 Associate Deans and the Head of the School of Humanities, who will take office from 1st August 2018, as the university’s restructuring process continues.

In November, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Christopher Snowden, made an all-staff address outlining the planned restructuring of the university, including reducing the number of faculties from 8 to 5 and the introduction of a Voluntary Severance Programme aimed at cutting between 50 and 75 academic posts.

Student opposition to the restructuring has been notable, via the creation of the group Southampton Students Against University Cuts (SSAUC) to specifically oppose the restructuring and the results of a SUSU all-student vote in December.

Today’s announcement reflects the administrative restructuring required to reflect the merging of some faculties.

The new Associate Deans are as follows:

Associate Dean Education, Faculty of Arts & Humanities – Dr David Wheatley (Senior Lecturer in Archaeology) Associate Dean International, Faculty of Arts & Humanities – Stephen Mortimer (Current Associate Dean for Internationalization in the soon-to-be defunct Faculty of Business, Law and Arts) Associate Dean Education, Faculty of Social Sciences – Professor Jim Anderson (Professor of Pure Mathematics) Associate Dean International, Faculty of Social Sciences – Professor Sabu Padmadas (Professor of Demography and Global Health within Social Sciences) Associate Dean Research & Enterprise, Faculty of Environmental & Life Sciences – Professor Jon Bull (Professor of Geology and Geophysics within Ocean and Earth Sciences) Associate Dean International, Faculty of Environmental & Life Sciences – Professor Sue Colley (Current Associate Dean within the soon-to-be defunct Faculty of Health Sciences) Associate Dean Research, Faculty of Engineering & Physical Sciences – Professor Robert Wood (Professor of Surface Engineering and Tribology)

Professor Sarah Pearce, Professor of History and current member of the University’s Parkes Institute for Jewish/non-Jewish relations, has been announced as Head of the future School of Humanities.

In the university press release announcing the new appointments, Vice-Chancellor Snowden commented:

I’m delighted to see our new Faculty leadership teams taking shape and look forward to working with colleagues in the next academic year. Thank you to all colleagues who expressed an interest in these new positions. I am particularly grateful to those colleagues who are stepping down from Faculty roles this summer and I want to thank them for their fundamental contributions to running our University.

Each faculty will have a Dean and a total of 21 Associate Deans will be appointed, the total number of which will vary from 3 to 5 Associate Deans per faculty. As the current Associate Deans within the Faculty of Medicine will remain unchanged, 10 Associate Dean positions remain vacant.

Each faculty has an Associate Dean for Education and for International. The faculties of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, and Environmental and Life Sciences will each have an Associate Dean for Research and Enterprise. The faculties of Engineering and Physical Sciences and Medicine will have separate Associate Deans for Research and Enterprise, while Engineering and Physical Sciences will also have an Associate Dean for Academic Infrastructure. The latter likely reflects the merging of the current two engineering faculties into one, which will make the University host to the largest engineering faculty in the country.

Under the restructuring process, Associate Deans will not only report to their respective Deans, but also ‘contribute to the development of the University Strategy and take responsibility for its delivery in their faculties’, liasing closely with their respective Vice-President.

Vice-Presidents are a further level above Deans in the University’s chain of command and there are three Vice-President positions in total. Professor Alex Neill is current Vice-President Education, while Professor Mark Spearing holds the vice-presidency for Research and Enterprise.

The role of Vice-President International is vacant at present. Interviews for the role will be taking place next week.