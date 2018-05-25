Common People Returns To Southampton

The two day festival will be taking over the Common this bank holiday weekend, bringing a host of live music, food and events to the city.

Common People is now in its fourth year and takes place in both Oxford and Southampton, with the main acts alternating between the cities.

Festival curator Rob Da Bank, the man behind Bestival and Camp Bestival, has attracted some heavyweight acts over the years: from Fatboy Slim and De La Soul in 2015, to Pete Tong and Sean Paul last year. This year will see Lily Allen and The Jacksons take over the main stage, amongst many others.

In addition to the music, attendees can also meet Peppa Pig and Peter Rabbit, or attend the Solent Gin Festival. The event markets itself as a family friendly affair, which explains the ticketing policy for under-18s.

Festival curator, Rob Da Bank, generously added:

We don’t want hoards of teenagers going around the site.

Other attractions will include the world’s largest disco ball, a sphere covered with 2,500 mirrored tiles and officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, as well as fairground attractions.

With an estimated 40,000 people attending last year, the festival is a huge boost for the city’s economy and a share of the revenue is used to maintain the Common, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) for its rare plants and animals.

The temperatures over the weekend is set to reach the dizzying heights of the mid-20s, so the greater spotted drunken and sunburnt festival goer is likely to be the only creature out in force.