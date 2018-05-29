University of Southampton Rises to 23rd Place in The Guardian University Guide

The University of Southampton has risen 12 places in The Guardian‘s annual university guide, from 35th last year to 23rd this year.

The development follows the University’s improved ranking in The Complete University Guide 2019, returning to the top 20.

The Guide ranks the student experience solely at undergraduate level at a total of 121 universities across the UK. The ranking calculation is based on a number of criteria, including: National Student Survey (NSS) student satisfaction scores; student to staff ratio; money spent per student, excluding academic staff costs; average UCAS entry tariff; graduate employability prospects.

This criteria is then calculated together to produce an overall score out of 100 for the excellence of the university. This year, the University of Southampton has received a score of 72.7/100, up 6.6 points from last year.

The Guardian‘s University Guide also provides a ranking in a total of 54 subject areas. The University of Southampton placed in the top 10 in the following 10 degree course areas:

Art (7th of 67)

Computer Science and Information Systems (8th of 106)

Earth and Marine Sciences (10th of 36)

Education (2nd of 79)

Engineering: Civil (4th of 52)

Engineering: Electronic and Electrical (2nd of 62)

Engineering: Mechanical (6th of 67)

Media and Film Studies (5th of 86)

Philosophy (6th of 46)

Physics (6th of 43)

Reacting to the university’s ranking rise, SUSU VP Education Sam Dedman told Wessex Scene:

The University of Southampton Students’ Union are incredibly pleased to see the University move from 35th to 23rd in the 2019 Guardian University Guide. It demonstrates well the amount of improvement that has taken place across the institution in the past 12 months, and I would like to personally thank all of the staff and elected student representatives involved in improving the student experience at Southampton. There is always more to be done, and I would encourage any student with suggestions or feedback to get in touch with their Academic Representatives, either through www.susu.org/education or by emailing representation@susu.org

In a university press release commenting on the ranking news, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Christopher Snowden said:

I welcome the improvement in our University’s ranking in the Guardian University Guide, following on from our six place rise in the Complete University Guide rankings, reflecting our strategic focus on quality.

While the university’s overall ranking this year was a substantial improvement on last year’s, it still was not quite enough to reach the heights of The Guardian 2017 University Guide, where the university placed 16th.

Meanwhile, Southampton Solent University also saw a considerable improvement in their ranking compared to last year, rising from 103rd to =81st and achieving an overall excellence score of 59.3/100.

Next week, on 6th June, the University of Southampton’s placing in the 2019 QS University World Rankings will be published, with another rise in rankings expected.