University of Southampton Ranked in Top 100 in QS World University Rankings

The University of Southampton has ranked in 96th place in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2019 released yesterday.

The new ranking marks a return to the top 100, after Southampton was ranked =102nd last year.

The news follows the 2019 Complete University Guide ranking Southampton in the top 20 universities in the UK and the Guardian University Guide 2019 ranking the university as the 23rd best UK university, an improvement of 12 places on last year.

Under the QS World University Rankings 2019, the university places as the 17th best university in the UK.

Reacting to the ranking rise in a University press release, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Christopher Snowden, said:

Being ranked amongst the world’s top 100 universities is an important recognition of the University of Southampton’s standing and truly reflective of the success of our corporate strategy in which internationalisation is one of four core principles.

He added:

We truly are a global university with an international perspective and our staff and students are creating a genuine impact around the world through their research, education, enterprise and other activities which have put Southampton firmly on the map.

Like other university ranking guides, QS World University Rankings assesses a university by a number of indicators, including excellence of teaching, research output and the international mix of staff and students.

The University scored particularly high on international aspects, earning a score of 95.3/100 based on the evaluative field of being an ‘International Faculty’. Its ‘Academic Reputation’ and ‘Employer Reputation’ were the worst performing aspects, with scores of 53.1 and 53.4/100 respectively. Overall, QS gave Southampton a score of 61.6/100.

QS also ranked universities by subject area earlier this year. In five subjects, the University ranked in the top 50 in the world:

Nursing (9th)

Archaeology (29th)

Earth and Marine Sciences (=36th)

Engineering – Mineral and Mining (42nd)

Geography (46th)

For the first time ever, the University also achieved a top 100 ranking in two of the five broad subject areas assessed by QS, placing in 95th in both Life Sciences & Medicine, and Natural Sciences.

However, not all of the latest QS Rankings of the University have been positive. In QS’s Graduate Employability ranking, Southampton placed in 131st-140th. While scoring well on ‘Graduate Employment Rate‘, the university was hampered by poor scores in ‘Alumni Outcomes’ and ‘Employer Reputation’.

The University’s overall ranking rise is also not quite enough to match Southampton’s ranking two years ago, when it was ranked the 87th best university in the world.