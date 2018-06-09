University of Southampton Dean and Professors Recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Professor Bashir M. Al-Hashimi, Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences and Engineering at the University of Southampton, has been awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Professor Paul Little, Professor of Primary Care Research, has also received a CBE, while Professor Keith Palmer, Professor of Occupational Medicine, has been made a Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Professor Al-Hashimi was awarded the honour for ‘services to engineering and industry’. A CBE is the third level in the order of recognition in the Order of the British Empire, above that of MBEs (Member of the British Empire) and OBEs (Officer of the British Empire) and just below the level of KBEs, or knighthood.

Professor Al-Hashimi joined the university in 2000 as a senior lecturer and became ARM Professor of Computer Engineering in 2008. In 2013, he was elected Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering for his contribution to the design and test of low-power electronics, and he remains the current Project Leader of the £5.6mn PRiME programme (Power-efficient, Reliable, Many-core Embedded Systems). PRiME is funded by the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) to ‘address the challenge of power consumption and reliability of future high-performance embedded systems utilising many-core processors’.

Reacting to the honour in a university press release, Professor Al-Hashimi said:

I am honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. It is a testament to the efforts of the great many colleagues I have worked with over the years here at the University and within the School of Electronics and Computer Science…

Also sharing his reaction to the news, was Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Christopher Snowden:

Professor Al-Hashimi richly deserves this recognition for his outstanding contributions to engineering, bridging the gap between technical innovation in universities and application in industry, gaining him international recognition for his innovation and technical leadership. He contributes widely to the drive to increase gender and Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) diversity in engineering in the UK as well as in our University and is an inspiring leader as Dean of FPSE and the new Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

Professor Paul Little is to receive a CBE for ‘services to General Practice Research’. Professor Little specialises in health promotion and the management of common self-limiting illnesses. He was the first GP to be awarded a Wellcome HSR training fellowship, for his research on health promotion and has conducted studies into the management of numerous common infections, including UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections), which Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, has previously been treated for.

Professor Keith Palmer was awarded an MBE for ‘services to occupational health and medicine’. Professor Palmer specialises in the epidemiology of occupational diseases and the clinical management and prevention of work-related illnesses.

As well as holding a Chair in Occupational Medicine with the University of Southampton, Professor Palmer is an honorary consultant to the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and chairs the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council. The Council provides advice to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions on state-funded compensation to workers suffering recognised occupational diseases and injuries.

A number of Hampshire residents or figures besides Professors Al-Hashimi, Little and Palmer have made this year’s honours list. They include:

Mark Carne, Chief Executive of Network Rail – awarded CBE for ‘services to the Rail Industry’

Steven Crocker, Director of Hampshire County Council Children’s Services – awarded OBE for ‘services to Children’s Social Care in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’

Sarah Charters, Consultant Nurse at the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust – awarded MBE for ‘services to vulnerable people’

Dr Simon Leslie Edwards. Senior Lecturer in Youth Studies University of Portsmouth – awarded MBE for ‘services to Youth Work and the Education of Young People’

According to the BBC, a total of 1,071 individuals have been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List, 71% of which for work in or for their community.

Among the more famous names to have received recognition, historian and University of Oxford Professor Mary Beard has been awarded a Damehood, former England and Liverpool FC manager Kenny Dalglish a knighthood, and heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is the recipient of an OBE.